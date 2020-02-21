Middle school students are meditating before class starts, teachers say it’s making a difference

Students say it helps them relax and focus during class time. Some of them have started meditating at home if they're stressed with homework or studying.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — About four years ago, George Washington Middle School teacher Elkin Rodriguez taught a few of his students how to meditate. It was something he and his wife practiced at home, and he quickly saw it benefit his students, too.

Now, about 170 of his students are meditating in the first few minutes of the class period. They’re taught to keep their feet on the floor, their hands in their laps, and to focus on the classical music that plays.

Students say it helps them relax and focus during class time. Some of them have started meditating at home if they’re stressed with homework or studying. Rodriguez says it makes the students kinder to themselves and to others.