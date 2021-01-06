Microsoft set to open sales HQ in Rosslyn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Microsoft announced Tuesday it will be moving its sales headquarters to Arlington.

In December, a county staff report detailed the building, that was previously occupied by a Ruby Tuesday, had a prospective tenant and was in the process of negotiations. The office space located at 1300 Wilson Blvd.

The President of US regulated industries at Microsoft, Toni Townes-Whitley said in a statement on LinkedIn, “This new space in Arlington, Va. means we can foster deeper connections with customers in the DC region to better support their mission-critical work.”

Arlington County is excited to welcome the tech giant to the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Microsoft and its Technology Center to Arlington County…Today’s announcement expands on Microsoft’s robust commitment to Northern Virginia and highlights the region’s emergence as a leading technology hub,” said Telly Tucker, director of Arlington Economic Development in a statement.

The company said the new space is expected to open in mid-2022.