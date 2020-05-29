Microsoft Corp. to create over 1,000 jobs in Fairfax County, Gov. Northam says

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County received some good news Wednesday as Governor Ralph Northam announced Microsoft Corporation plans to bring over 1,000 jobs to the area.

Microsoft will be investing $64 million to establish a new software development and R&D Regional Hub which will create 1,500 new jobs in Reston town center in Fairfax county. With the strong 18 year history that Microsoft and Virginia share with each other, the creation of these jobs will enhance the information technology industry in the Commonwealth.

Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of FCEDA, “This is the biggest deal announced this year, so were pretty excited about it, we would like to enjoy it for a little awhile but our goal is to really help the company grow and help them grow in a way that they want to grow. We’ve been told by some of our companies, Microsoft and others that they’re looking for diversity in their workforce.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is working with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority along with the General Assembly’s Major Employment Project to secure the project for Virginia.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM