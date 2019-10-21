Michael & Son uses their jingle to give back to schools

Hall said the funding will be a huge help to them in a lot of ways

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM–) Michael and Son’s popular theme song rings many bells with locals, so much that the company decided to turn it into a contest. This year’s contest will award up to $50,000 to elementary schools in Virginia, Maryland, DC, and North Carolina.

Chris Thompson the Marketing Director of Michael and Son said “The jingle contest came about five years ago. The owner of the company likes to give back to schools and businesses so he decided to start a jingle contest.”

Jamie Hall, a music teacher at W.G Coleman Elementary School, said that she entered the contest because her students are always singing jingles, including Michael and Son’s.

Hall said the funding will be a huge help to them in a lot of ways.

Entering the contest is easy, simply head to the company’s website and submit your school’s entry.

Michael and Son’s director said the best way to win is to be creative.