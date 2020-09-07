Metro’s Vienna and Dunn Loring stations reopen

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Tuesday Metro will reopen its Vienna and Dunn Loring stations after their summer-long renovation.

Metro closed select stations in March due to the pandemic. Tomorrow will be the first time all 91 stations are open for passengers.

Metro says customers will benefit from improvements including shelters with charging outlets, energy-efficient LED lighting, and improved speakers for clearer announcements, to name a few.

“Construction crews worked quickly and efficiently to complete this massive infrastructure project on time this summer, and we appreciate their hard work as well as the patience of our customers and the Northern Virginia businesses and communities that rely on Metro.” General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld

By the end of the summer, Metro will have completed renovating 10 stations included in the Platform Improvement Project.