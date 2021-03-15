Metropolitan Airport Authority in partnership with XpressSpa launch COVID-19 testing at Dulles International Airport

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– COVID-19 testing started Monday at Dulles International Airport. Airline employees and passengers can now receive on-site testing before boarding their flights.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority COVID-19 testing facilities are also located at Reagan National Airport. This agreement will be administered by MarketPlace Development, the contractor overseeing the concessions program at Dulles International and Reagan National on behalf of the Airports Authority.

Doug Satzman, XpressSpa CEO said, “This is just one step towards having a safer return.”

Health and Wellness Company, XpresssSpa has expanded Xpresscheck, their COVID-19 testing facility landing in Dulles International Airport.

“Having an on-site testing option in airports is very important. Not only with vaccines coming out which reduce the risk but even when you have the vaccine, it doesn’t mean you can’t contract the virus” said Lolanna Eiland, Assistant Manager.

Testing options include rapid testing and the PCR test where you can typically receive your results in one to three days.

“It is nerve-wracking sometimes when we do have a patient that comes back with a positive result, however, once we’re equipping ourselves with the proper protective equipment, the mask, shield, and the gown you know the chances of transmitting the disease is slim to none,” said Eiland.

According to officials, it’s a quick and easy process. Staff members will ask you a few questions on their Ipad. Once the staff administers the test, you’re done.

“With the amount of staffing that we have right now we’re well equipped to handle 500 or more tests a day going forward, once things start opening up,” said Eiland.

Tests are available on a walk-in basis or by appointments, which can be made by visiting