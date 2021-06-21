Metro service changes will help draw riders

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Metro Service changes that will help draw riders, including hospitality workers and tourists are being praised by the community.

The Metro Board approved these changes with the intention of attracting riders again after more than a year of reduced services and free-falling ridership. Metro officials said the changes include more frequent service during both peak and non-peak times extending operating hours until 1 a.m. on weekends, along with a $2 weekend rate.

Metro received nearly $723 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, including $193 million from the American Rescue Plan enacted in March. These funds not only prevented severe cuts but also allowed Metro to increase services while cutting fares.

According to Metro, it could still take years for ridership to return to pre-pandemic levels and these changes will take effect starting Labor Day Weekend.