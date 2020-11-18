Metro seeks public commentary on station naming

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Metro is seeking public feedback on renaming a current station in Northern Virginia and another station that’s expected to open in 2022.

The West Falls Church Metro station currently has “UVA” written on signage and maps as the University of Virginia used to have a presence near the station. As of April of 2020, UVA no longer has a presence, leading Fairfax County to ask Metro to remove UVA from its signage.

In addition, Metro is considering naming a station between National Airport and Braddock Road stations, “Potomac Yard Station.” Since the station is located less than a quarter of a mile away from Virginia Tech’s new Innovation Campus, the City of Alexandria recommended adding the letters “VT” to all signage.

The public response portal closes on November 20 at 5 p.m. To comment on the name proposals, click here.