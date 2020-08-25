Metro on track to operate at pre-pandemic levels with Covid protocols

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Sunday, Metro reopened both East Falls Church and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Metro officials say buses and trains are on schedule to operate near pre-pandemic levels as they continue to open more stations.

Enhanced cleaning protocol has been in effect to keep all Metro buses and trains safe for passengers.

New protocols from WMATA

These cleaning procedures include disinfecting, wiping down all highly touched surfaces, along with regular deep cleaning of all stations. Other protocol to keep customers and employees safe include rear-door boarding, waived fares, and more.   

Passengers are required to wear a mask and are asked to practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

