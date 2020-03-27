Metro closes 17 additional stations to save on cleaning supplies

The stations that were closed on Thursday are less than one mile away from another station.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metro has closed 17 more stations to reduce employee exposure and save cleaning supplies for the stations that are staying open.

Escalators and fare gates are sanitized daily. The stations that are staying open will have only one available entrance. The company says it ordered cleaning supplies in late January that still haven’t arrived. Metro hopes it’ll be able to save on cleaning supplies by closing stations and limiting its open entrances.

“The combined effect of the station closures and entrance closures reduces by 25% the number of entrances requiring cleaning and staffing, from 118 to 88,” Metro said in a press release.

Metro says the measures it's already taken during the pandemic have decreased ridership by 90 percent.

Federal Center SW – use L’Enfant Plaza or Capitol South

Federal Triangle – use Metro Center

Mt Vernon Sq, Judiciary Sq, Archives – use Gallery Place-Chinatown

Greensboro – use Spring Hill or Tysons Corner

Eisenhower Ave – use King St-Old Town

Virginia Square – use Ballston

Cleveland Park – use Woodley Park or Van Ness

The following stations with extremely low-ridership will also be closed:

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Cheverly

Clarendon

East Falls Church

College Park

McLean

Morgan Boulevard

Van Dorn St