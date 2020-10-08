Metro announces 2021 platform renovations

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Last month, Metro announced it was half-way finished with its Platform Improvement Project. Starting in February of 2021, Metro announced it will close Arlington Cemetery and Addison Road stations to repair deteriorating platforms.

The stations are expected to be closed for approximately three months to complete renovation. Metro said its platforms were built over four decades ago and are now deteriorating due to wear and tear over the years.

Metro has found by closing stations completely, it is able to finish projects 94% faster since contractors have 24-hour-access to work sites and it also greatly reduces project costs.

Courtesy: WMATA

The upgrades at all stations will include slip-resistant tiles, brighter LED lighting and illuminated railing. The platform shelters will also have device charging stations.

The station at Reagan International Airport is currently getting an upgrade, but is still open since contractors are able to work around the three tracks. The renovation is expected to be finished in December.