Merrifield Garden teaches helpful gardening practices



FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Merrifield Garden has begun its gardening seminars to help members of the community keep their gardens in the best shape possible.

“We cover a variety of topics that are all related to the gardening industry,” says the manager, Michael Fahey. “We cover everything that entails, whether it be planting, or vegetable gardening or lawn care or pruning anything that’s related to gardening.”

It doesn’t end there. With a recent Zoning Ordinance Amendment in Fairfax County, residents now have more freedom to grow their own food in community and personal gardens. Fahey says this has taken many limits off of where residents can keep their gardens.

“It’s more about that support of everyone in their mission to be able to garden or have plants in whatever environment possible,” said Fahey.

Fahey also says the classes do not discriminate based on gardening abilities.

“We want to take the least experienced, the person who feels the least capable and turn them into an expert gardener, and make them successful.”