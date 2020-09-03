Mental health officials highlight national suicide prevention awareness month

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — September is national suicide prevention awareness month, and mental health officials within Fairfax county are continuing to raise awareness not only for the month but throughout the year.

Marla Zometsky, Wellness Health Prevention Manager, Falls Church Community Services Board said

“You’re not alone and you don’t have to do this alone, help is available. We have a phrase that we use which is “reach out find hope.”

With people being isolated in their homes due to COVID-19, Zometsky said there has been an increase in crisis calls due to the pandemic.

“The majority of the active suicide calls that were seeing in our crisis link has increased. It’s not from people who have necessarily been experiencing a mental illness, it’s from people who are feeling trapped with too little or not enough resources to make them feel as if they have to make impossible decisions” said Zometsky.

According to mental health officials, suicide does not discriminate but it can be preventable. Fairfax County Public Schools offers tips for parents and educators to prevent youth suicides.

Bethany Koszelak, Mental Health, and Wellness Specialist, FCPS said, “Things to pay attention to in our youth is talking about suicide, or posting a lot about it. Preoccupations with death and dying changes in sleep habits, sleeping a lot, or sleeping very little. It’s important to have those conversations and listen to our children non judgmentally.”

According to James Gillespie, Youth and Family Services Director for Healthy Minds said, suicide warnings for children and youth may look like this.

Most suicidal youth say or do things that signal their suicidal thinking. These include:

Suicidal threats in the form of direct (“I am going to kill myself”) and indirect (“I wish I could fall asleep and never wake up again”) statements.

Suicide notes and plans (including online postings).

Prior suicidal behavior.

Making final arrangements (e.g., making funeral arrangements, writing a will, giving away prized possessions).

Preoccupation with death.

Changes in behavior, appearance, thoughts, and/or feelings. These might be feelings of depression, but could also be unexpected bursts of anger, loss of interest in normally enjoyed activities, or isolating from friends. While these changes don’t always indicate the risk of suicide, they are a signal of possible emotional

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide please call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. For other helpful resources within Fairfax visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov.