Mental health a major topic at Kaine meeting

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Female leaders from the Northern Shenandoah Valley packed the Hideaway Cafe for a community meeting with US Senator Tim Kaine.

The stop kicked off Kaine’s day in Winchester, giving him the opportunity to hear from leaders in a number of fields in the region.

“I do meetings of all kinds all across the Commonwealth but I find if I do a session with women leaders, elected, business leaders, chamber of commerce, non-profit, sometimes I hear about issues I wouldn’t hear about otherwise,” he said.

The Virginia democrat spent most of the meeting taking questions from the audience, hitting a range of topics–with many women asking not what Kaine could do for them, but what they action they can take whether as voters or advocates.

“What are the chances that, or what do we need to do as a voter, as a community, to order to push those licenses for undocumented people?” asked Diana Patterson, representing Literacy Volunteers Winchester, raising concerns about the difficulty of getting drivers licenses for immigrants in Virginia.

Others, like Jennifer Miller, the co-founder of Winchester’s Moms Demand Action chapter, focused on Congress.

“How can we advocate for the representatives to just bring it to the floor?” asked Miller, who voiced concerns about congressional leaders’ lack of action on gun control.

One of the main issues brought up during the meeting was mental health.

“What are some precautions, maybe in that mental health bill for foster and adoptive children that need services and are on Medicaid?” asked Latasha Do’zia Earley, the executive director of the Youth Development Center. Early shared briefly about the lack of services for her son, to murmured support from the crowd.

Others addressed mental health from the perspective of addiction and homelessness.

“The biggest factor that came up for me and connected across gun control, housing, domestic violence and homelessness is the mental health issue,” said Vicki Culbreth, representing the Winchester Rescue Mission. “So to hear Senator Kaine understand that there’s this lack of resources for mental health and to try to get them to get some legislation through that will really address this mental health crisis we’re facing in this country.”

Kaine followed up his stop at the Hideaway Cafe with an opioid roundtable and a visit to an agricultural research center, both in Winchester. He’ll spend the remainder of the week visit other localities across the Commonwealth.