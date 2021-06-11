Men’s professional clothing drive in Fairfax, Va. and Rockville Md.

Boardroom Salon for Men in Fairfax, Va. courtesy of the company.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For the month of June, two organizations are partnering up for a men’s clothing drive in Fairfax, Va. and Rockville, Md.

Wider Circle, a local social service organization, and Boardroom Salon for Men, a men’s grooming company are hosting a men’s professional wear clothing drive.

The organizations hope to benefit the charity’s workforce development program. Community members are encouraged to bring gently used clothing like suit jackets, shirts and ties to the salons.

The two Boardroom Salon locations are:

12031 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center (Rockville Pike and Montrose Parkway)

2920 District Avenue, Suite 165 in Fairfax’s Mosaic District

Marissa Vallejo, the regional director of Boardroom Salon for Men, says her favorite thing to do is transformations for the customers.

“I always love helping people,” said Vallejo. “And I think the one thing about doing like a haircut, even doing a beard trim getting some waxing done can really change a lot of someone’s appearance and make them feel better about themselves. And I think that’s what drives us.”

The men’s clothing drive will run until the end of the June.

