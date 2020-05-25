Memorial Day observed in Winchester despite COVID-19 pandemic

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Members of veterans organizations around Frederick County, Virginia, gathered at Shenandoah Memorial Park to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to veterans and those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony was smaller than in years past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who participated read the names of over 170 deceased soldiers from the Frederick County area and stood in silence as Taps was played.

The observance typically draws in crowds of people, state representatives, and other highly regarded community members. This year, the veterans were just thankful they were able to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms.

