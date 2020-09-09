Memorial bench placed for fallen Winchester police officer, Hunter Edwards

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A memorial bench was unveiled at the Timbrook Public Safety Center’s memorial gardens to honor fallen Winchester police officer, Hunter Edwards.

Edwards was killed in a single-vehicle crash in 2018 while responding to a call. Hunter’s family, along with Chief Piper and Lieutenant Behan, were at the gardens to see the bench unveiled.

“I want this to be a place that people look at with some joy not sadness and the fact that it is a memorial garden and right now there’s things in bloom kind of continues that sense of renewal rather than something sad,” said Hunter’s mother, Anne-Berry Wade.

Edwards was a four-year veteran of the force. He was 30 years-old at the time of his death.

“I’m really happy with how it turned out. I think it’s a wonderful tribute to Hunter and the sacrifice he made for the city of Winchester,” said Chief John Piper.

Funds for the bench came from the Winchester-Frederick County Law Enforcement Foundation. Other businesses that made the memorial bench possible include: Omps Funeral Home, Walls Monuments, and Worley Monument Company.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories