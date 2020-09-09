Memorial bench placed for fallen Winchester police officer, Hunter Edwards

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A memorial bench was unveiled at the Timbrook Public Safety Center’s memorial gardens to honor fallen Winchester police officer, Hunter Edwards.

Edwards was killed in a single-vehicle crash in 2018 while responding to a call. Hunter’s family, along with Chief Piper and Lieutenant Behan, were at the gardens to see the bench unveiled.

“I want this to be a place that people look at with some joy not sadness and the fact that it is a memorial garden and right now there’s things in bloom kind of continues that sense of renewal rather than something sad,” said Hunter’s mother, Anne-Berry Wade.

Edwards was a four-year veteran of the force. He was 30 years-old at the time of his death.

“I’m really happy with how it turned out. I think it’s a wonderful tribute to Hunter and the sacrifice he made for the city of Winchester,” said Chief John Piper.

Funds for the bench came from the Winchester-Frederick County Law Enforcement Foundation. Other businesses that made the memorial bench possible include: Omps Funeral Home, Walls Monuments, and Worley Monument Company.