Members of Congress visit immigration court Video

Arlington, Va. - Congressman Don Beyer (D-Va) called on the Hispanic Caucus and six members of Congress to examine court proceedings for immigrant children.

This afternoon in Crystal City, Beyer and others, including Democratic Caucus Vice-Chair Representative Linda Sanchez (D-Ca), sat in as immigrants pleaded their cases.

The visit was intended to draw attention to the Fair Day in Court for Kids Act of 2017, as only 50 percent of immigrant children are represented in court.

"Many of these children deserve asylum," said Rep. Sanchez, "and they at least deserve a fair shot at presenting their case."

According to the Hispanic Caucus, since the Obama Administration judges have been specially trained for such court cases.

