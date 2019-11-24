Members in the community experience homelessness for a night to raise awareness

According to the U.S department of housing and urban developemt roughly 553,000 people expereince homelessness

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The chilly temperatures didn’t stop families, children, and participants to come out for its 7th annual Homeless for a Night Campout.

Men, women, children, and families set up their cardboard boxes because that’s where they will be sleeping on or in tonight. Good Shepherd Catholic Church holds this event to raise awareness about the many needs people encounter.

Good Shepherd Catholic Church also partners with Christ House collecting socks for the local hypothermia shelter and food.

Susan Grunder, director of social ministry at Catholic Church said,

“So we have teens from our parish and from other parishes coming here to spend the night outside to raise awareness of the plight of our homeless brothers and sisters. “

