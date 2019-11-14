Members in Fairfax aim to make sure the community is drug-free

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Leaders, residents, and members in the community discussed ways to help Fairfax become a drug-free community Wednesday.

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S opioid epidemic has affected millions of families and thousands of communities. At the Fairfax City Regional Library, Fairfax police, residents, and officials from Fairfax County Public Schools attended the prevention coalition meeting to discuss how drugs are affecting their community and what changes they would like to see for a better future.

Lori Naveda, a prevention/behavioral health specialist said

“The major goal, our mission is to come together a number of sectors in the community anywhere, from health care providers to police, to the schools, to youth, parents, to raise awareness about substance misuse. But the mission itself is a safe and healthy community free of substance misuse.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 115 people die of an opioid overdose every day.