Meet the brothers who serve as the City of Manassas’ police chief and Prince William County’s fire chief

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Manassas City Police Department’s Police Chief Douglas Keen says the camaraderie between northern Virginia law enforcement officers is uniquely positive. If he’s understaffed in the middle of the night, Keen says he can call on any locality nearby for help.

There’s another guy in uniform who Keen can call on in the middle of the night: his brother. Tim Keen serves as the Prince William Fire and Rescue Department’s fire chief. The brothers have been serving the communities they grew up in since the late 1980s after getting their start in the Town of Vienna and Arlington County.

Tim and Douglas say many people still don’t know they’re related. “It’s fun to watch their reactions as they see us,” said Douglas. “We’re older but we still act like teenagers toward each other and pick on each other. Makes it nice.”

“And I think that’s important for us, too, I mean, ‘Don’t forget where you came from,” Tim said, “We try to emulate that for the staff because you need to have fun in this job, right?”

The Keens were the first and second men in their family to work in law enforcement. Tim’s son, Jimmy, will soon be the third.