Meet Manassas’ new Fire & Rescue Chief, William Garrett

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Manassas Fire and Rescue Department named William Garrett the new fire chief.

Chief Garrett started his new role at the Manassas Fire & Rescue Department on Monday, Aug. 31st. He said that the first week in the new role consisted of a lot of “new employee” training.

“It’s been a lot of, ‘Here are some key things that you need to be aware of, because the system needs to be supported and moved on by virtue of the Fire Chief in place,” said Garrett. “It’s been so far, so good!”

Garrett replaced former Chief Rob Clemons, who announced his retirement back in February. Previously, Garrett served as the Fire & Rescue Chief for Winchester before accepting his new position in Manassas.

He first became interested in pursuing this career when he was a young boy. He grew up in Gum Springs and would play basketball at the fire station.

“I kind of got a feel for it. As a young adult, I was exposed to the power of service through volunteer, and then I joined as a career member with Fairfax,” he said. Garrett said that his years of experience helped him prepare for his role as a Fire Chief.

In his new role in Manassas, Garrett says he hopes to improve the well-being of his staff, particularly focusing on mental health.

“I want to ensure that the men and women of the Career Volunteer Department here in the City of Manassas has that level of support, on-duty and off-duty, for the things that we’re exposed to on a day to day basis,” Garrett told WDVM.

He said that he is honored to be chosen and entrusted with this new role.