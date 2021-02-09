Meet Bridgette, one of two ACPS students who will attend college for free

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Two Alexandria City Public School students were selected out of thousands for a free ride to college, thanks to the QuestBridge scholarship and the support of their counselors and teachers.

Bridgette Adu-Wadier will join Northwestern University’s class of 2025. She opened her acceptance letter over Zoom with ACPS college and career school counselor Stacy Morris.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened or what I would’ve done if I would’ve just opened it by myself,” Adu-Wadier said. “I really appreciate Ms. Morris for being there with me, not only to open up the letter but all these months beforehand.”

Adu-Wadier was up against even more candidates this year, as the coronavirus pandemic has put more financial pressure on families across the nation. The pandemic made the application process more challenging, too, as Adu-Wadier and Morris weren’t just a hallway away from each other.

That didn’t concern Morris, though. “We were like, ‘It’s in the bag,’” she said. “Her life is about helping others and being able to tell her story and tell others’ stories and it’s just — she’s an incredible person to know.”

Adu-Wadier dreams of becoming an investigative journalist; following in the footsteps of some of her heroes, like Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, and Ida B. Wells. “I want to be the next person to continue that precedent of investigation and influencing societal change,” she said.

“Bridgette is loved,” said Morris, who has no doubt her “humble, quiet,” and “fierce leader” will succeed. “She’s loved and respected through the Alexandria City community and we are honored and we are proud and we just look so forward to her future.”