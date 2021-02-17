Medicare-X Choice Act legislation reintroduced to improve health insurance plans

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Senators Tim Kaine of Virginia and Michael Bennet of Colorado have re-introduced legislation they formed back in 2017. The Medicare-X Choice Act would allow people who are ineligible for Medicare to enroll in a government-administered health insurance plan.

The act funds the so-called Medicare exchange health plan. If it passes, the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services will have to start offering it this year. They expect it to cover everyone in need by 2021-2024.

Kaine said, “The lack of affordable health care is a perennial wherever you go in Virginia, that comes up and maybe particularly sharply in rural areas where the volume of patients is often not high enough to sustain business models to keep rural hospitals and rural providers open and offering serves to folks.”

Right now, the Department of Health and Human Services is prohibited from negotiating prescription drug prices for Medicare. The bill would also eliminate that restriction.

Establishment and Plan Availability. In 2021, the Bennet-Kaine Medicare-X plan would be available in areas with one

or fewer options on the Exchange. The plan would also be available in rating areas with a shortage of providers or a lack

of plan competition, including HPSAs and rural areas. By 2024, the plan would be available in all rating areas. In 2025, it

would be available on the Small Business Health Options Program Exchange.

The bill allows the HHS Secretary to contract with outside entities to process claims or administer additional components

of the plan. This includes contractors that currently administer certain functions for Medicare. The bill also directs the

Secretary to gather data from State Insurance Commissioners in order to set adequate premiums.

Elimination of the Subsidy Cliff by Expanding Eligibility for Premium Tax Credits. The bill would eliminate the subsidy cliff by extending eligibility for the premium tax credit to those at and above 400% FPL. Individuals at 400% FPL would pay 9% of their income toward the “benchmark plan,” increasing to 13% of their income at 600% FPL and above.

Enhancing Premium Affordability for Those Earning Less Than 400% FPL. For Americans below 400% FPL, the bill would reduce the percentage of income one is expected to contribute to the benchmark plan by 0.5 percentage points. These enhancements would promote affordability and encourage more families to get covered.

Reinsurance. The bill authorizes 3 years of funding for a national reinsurance program at $10 billion per year, which would reduce premiums.

Provider Network Reimbursement Rates. Providers who participate in Medicare and/or Medicaid would also accept

Medicare-X patients. The bill directs the Secretary to enroll additional providers, such as pediatricians and OB/GYNs.

The bill reimburses providers at Medicare rates, with flexibility for the Secretary to reimburse up to 125% of Medicare

rates for hospitals and physicians located in rural areas.

Prescription Drugs. The bill gives the Secretary authority to negotiate drug prices under Part D and permits the public

plan to participate in those arrangements. The Secretary is encouraged to utilize value-based payment arrangements for

prescription drugs.

Delivery System Reform for an Enhanced Health Plan. The bill directs the Secretary to use outcomes-based alternative

payment models that are aimed at care coordination for patients with chronic conditions. Providers would use innovative

technology, such as telehealth and remote patient monitoring, and integrate social services like food, housing, and

transportation. The bill additionally authorizes the Secretary to establish a grant program that would allow for broader

experimentation with accountable communities for health, in order to integrate social needs in the delivery of health care services.



Funding. The bill would set premiums to cover the full actuarial cost of the plan, including administrative costs.

Traditional Medicare. The bill would have no effect on benefits offered through Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS)