Meadowlark Botanical Gardens joins D.C. area in “ringing in” the New Year

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — At 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, organizations around the D.C.-Metro area literally “rang” in the New Year as part of the inaugural National Bell Festival.

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens only rings its Korean Bell twice a year: at its Korean Bell Garden Celebration in May and again on the Summer Solstice. On Wednesday, it may have started a new tradition, joining the Washington National Cathedral, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and others.

Botanical Garden Manager Keith Tomlinson says the 6,000 pound bronze bell, handcrafted by Korean artisans, is one-of-a-kind. So is the park — the Korean Bell Garden is the only one of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

The bell is covered in designs that represent Korean and Virginian plants and animals. The garden’s and bell’s designs were a result of about a year’s worth of research. “There’s some great similarities between the sanctity of nature in Korean culture and some of the conservation programs we were working to develop here,” Tomlinson said.

While the Bell Festival encouraged participants to ring their bells for 20 minutes, Tomlinson only rang the bell five times (for the sake of neighbors close by).