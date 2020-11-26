McLean Youth Harmony Club creates virtual concerts for people in hospitals and more

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Some may say it’s music to people’s ears. When nursing homes and retirement homes closed their doors to visitors, one music club at McLean High School found another way to give back.

Students formed the McLean Youth Harmony Club to put together virtual concerts to send to local hospitals, nursing, and retirement homes.

Alicia Kang, McLean Youth Harmony Club Co-Founder said, “I didn’t know I had this passion until I created this club. Before playing music we didn’t think that we enjoyed music as much because we were just apart of a big orchestra.”

With just one click on Google Classroom, Kang and other harmony officers post assignments for members to follow and the music they will be playing. Afterward, Kang collects the videos uploaded onto Google Classroom and creates a virtual concert.

Starlet Smith, Orchestra Director at McLean High School said, “We’ve sent out the videos through different sources and some families have responded and said that their own grandparents are in these nursing homes watching them and absolutely loving them.”

“I think as a teacher it makes me so happy that my students are able to share their music with so many more people than they’ve ever expected,” said Smith.

A fun idea that has now turned into hard work for many. Kang describes the reactions she receives from the audience as heartwarming. McLean Youth Harmony Club plans to extend its reach, aiming to become a non-profit and open chapters at other schools.