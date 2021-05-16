McLean man dies in hit-and-run

Great Falls, Va. (WDVM) — A 43-year-old McLean man died after being struck by multiple vehicles near the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Great Falls, Va.

The Fairfax County Police Department responded to the accident around 5:20 a.m. after a report of a person who was hit by several cars. Officers found 43-year-old Allen Romero lying in the center eastbound lane of Leesburg Pike. Rescue personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation has determined Romero was crossing the eastbound lanes of Leesburg Pike when he was hit by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion. As a result of the crash, Romero landed in the eastbound lanes and was subsequently struck by other vehicles. One vehicle remained at the scene, however, the vehicle that initially struck Romero did not stop.

Detectives were able to identify a possible make and model of the vehicle that struck Romero as a driver’s side mirror was recovered at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether speed or alcohol were factors in the accident. This is the 5th pedestrian fatality in the county in 2021.

Anyone with any information or anyone who believes they may have been involved in the accident is urged to contact the Fairfax County Crash Construction unit at 703-280-0543. Anonymous tips are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1000 dollars if the information provided leads to an arrest.