McDonald and Poe behind bars again, two additional arrests made

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — New arrests were made Friday night in connection to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority embezzlement case.

Jennifer McDonald, 42, and Donald Poe, 61, were arrested again after being released on bond last month. McDonald’s husband Samuel North, 51, and businessman William Lambert. 56, were also arrested.

According to RSW regional jail records, McDonald was arrested on six counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, five counts of money laundering and three counts of grand larceny. This brings her total charges to 28 since the grand jury first convened.

North and Lambert were both charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of money laundering. Poe was arrested on one count of money laundering.