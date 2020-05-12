May 12 deadline to request absentee ballot for May 19 election

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Tuesday, May 12 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for Virginia’s upcoming May 19 election.

Governor Ralph Northam extended the May 5 election by two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Northam suggests mail-in ballots, as the safest way to vote during the pandemic. Voters can request an absentee ballot online, or you can download a request form and mail it to the registrars office. When requesting an absentee ballot, you may select “2A” disability or illness as a reason, according to the Department of Elections.

Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for an absentee ballot.

Under “Choose an Absentee Option,” select the FIRST OPTION: I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day. Under “Choose an Absentee Ballot Reason,” select: My disability or Illness (for COVID-19 pandemic if you have no other qualifying reason) Please note: Voters will need their Virginia Driver’s License Number or Virginia DMV identification number to attach their electronic signature to their application. If you do not have a Virginia DMV ID, you can print the application, sign and mail it to your Registrar office for processing. Voters who do not have computer access may contact their local Registrar office to request an absentee ballot application.

The deadline for mail-in requests must be received by May 12 at 5 p.m.

REMINDER: There are elections in more than 50 Virginia localities next Tuesday, May 19 and we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so.



To vote by mail, you must request an absentee ballot by 5:00 PM TOMORROW.



ℹ️ Learn more at https://t.co/Lzgt0263Hg. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 11, 2020

