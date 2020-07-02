Maury statue in Richmond will be removed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The removal process of the statue depicting Matthew Fontaine Maury on Richmond’s Monument Avenue will begin this morning.
8News saw contractors parked near the statue and we were told this will be the next statue to come down per Mayor Levar Stoney’s orders.
On Wednesday, Stoney ordered the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue despite Richmond City Council not being able to vote on the removal of city-owned Confederate statues.
