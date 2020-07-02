Maury statue in Richmond will be removed

The Matthew Maury statue in Richmond, Virginia is set to be removed on July 2, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The removal process of the statue depicting Matthew Fontaine Maury on Richmond’s Monument Avenue will begin this morning.

8News saw contractors parked near the statue and we were told this will be the next statue to come down per Mayor Levar Stoney’s orders.

Contractors getting ready to block roads on Monument Avenue near the Maury Statue on July 2, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

On Wednesday, Stoney ordered the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue despite Richmond City Council not being able to vote on the removal of city-owned Confederate statues.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.