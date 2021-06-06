Master Gardener Association holds annual Gardenfest

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association hosted their annual Gardenfest after having to pause the event last year due to the pandemic.

People were able to shop for plants, shrubs, and flowers and visit booths with goods from local artists and vendors.

Many of the plants available were grown by master gardeners who belong to the organization. People were able to take Radio Flyer wagons to tote their plants around the festival, which was hosted at the Belle Grove Plantation.

Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association President Elaine Specht was more than excited to help others with a green thumb. She explained event-goers were not only able to speak to master gardeners about how to care for the plants but were also able to speak to environmental conservationists to learn about the flora and fauna of the Shenandoah Valley.

“Well, it was great because last year we had to cancel because of COVID,” Specht said. “And this year, we are glad to be back out. People are really happy to be together again and enjoying seeing the plants and working together and learning how to make their gardens better.”

For more information on future events, visit the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association’s website.