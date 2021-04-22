Massage therapist arrested for aggravated sexual battery

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — A local massage therapist was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while giving her a massage at a business in Herndon.

Zachary Nelson Guzman-Orellana was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery by a therapist by the Herndon Police Department on Wednesday after the victim reported the assault.

The victim told police she had redeemed a discount coupon for massage services and the assault had occurred a couple of days prior to her calling and reporting the incident.

HPD asks that if you have any information on related incidents or have been a victim to contact them by calling 703-435-6846.