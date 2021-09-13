Mass vaccination sites returning to Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are returning to Prince William County.

The Board of Supervisors has decided to rent out two previous sites of their mass vaccination clinics, one at Manassas Mall and the other at Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge.

Board Chair Ann Wheeler says the decision comes as a result of the possible need for booster shots in the near future.



“We learned at the last meeting that over the last 90 days, we’ve lost 24 people in Prince William County to COVID-19… and to me, that’s 24 people too many,” Wheeler told WDVM. “Anything we can do to make vaccinations easier, like with the mass vaccination sites, is really important.”

Wheelers says the county will be getting the leases long term on a month by month basis. Details of the exact opening dates are still being ironed out.