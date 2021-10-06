Mass COVID-19 vaccination site returns to Prince William County on Thursday

The former Gander MTN. store will be converted back into the mass vaccination site the county used this past spring.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — As booster shots become available, Prince William County is preparing for the demand, reopening their previous Community Vaccination Center (CVC) located at the former Gander MTN. store in Woodbridge.

The CVC will be operated by Prince William Health District (PWHD), Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and vaccination vendor, Ashbritt.

The county is leasing the space on a month-to-month basis, in order to be as prepared as possible for those looking to receive a COVID vaccine or booster shot.

“With the announcement of the approved boosters for Pfizer, in addition to possible boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, we really just wanted to be a step ahead,” said Amanda David with the Prince William Health District.

The facility opens on its doors on Oct. 7, and so far, appointments are filling up.

“We’re aiming to serve 750,” said David.”There are a couple hundred already signed up and ready to go. It only takes a two to three-day notice to up that if we need it.”

The site features a pharmacy that allows staff to prepare vaccines on site, offering first and second doses to residents, in addition to the booster shots.

Staff say they are not sure just yet how long the facility will be open for.

“We definitely are planning at least through December. It’s really going to be based on the demand, the data that comes out of it and we’ll go from there,” said David.

Walk-ins are available, but staff is asking that residents preregister online to speed up the process once at the clinic.

More information about scheduling an appointment and booster shot information can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.