Masks optional for Loudoun County Public Schools students starting Feb. 17

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Masks are now optional for students in Loudoun County Public Schools after a ruling from a circuit court judge on Wednesday.

The option goes into effect, Thursday, February 17. According to a statement sent to WDVM 25, students can continue to wear a mask if they choose to.

“The decision of whether to wear a mask or not is deeply personal for many families, we ask that you respect the decision of others,” wrote Superintendent, Dr. Scott Ziegler. “No one should be made to feel uncomfortable about their choice.”

Also in the court order, any students who faced consequences for not wearing a mask when it was mandated will have it removed from their record.

“On a personal note, I want to thank our students, families, and employees for their patience during this time,” continued Dr. Ziegler. “The safety of our students and staff has always been our top priority. I completely understand the frustration many of you have felt over the past few weeks and months related to school COVID-19 mitigation strategies, particularly masking. I also understand that this is a rapid change. If you have any specific questions or concerns, I ask that you reach out to your child’s principal for more specific guidance.”