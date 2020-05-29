Mask policy goes into effect in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As Virginia sets to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Northam is implementing an executive order requiring all Virginians to wear face coverings in public settings.

A face covering constitutes as any well-secured paper or cloth and must cover one’s mouth and nose. Anyone age 10 or older is required to wear one. The masks must be worn in these settings:

-Inside all brick and mortar retail establishments

-Inside all personal care and grooming establishments

-Inside places where people congregate

-Inside food and beverage establishments, except when eating

-On public transportation

-When accessing state or local government services

Law enforcement is not required to enforce the mask policy. The enforcement will be handled by the Virginia Department of Health and health officials. In certain instances, you can get a Class One misdemeanor for disobeying the mandate.

Read the full policy here.