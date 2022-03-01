FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The masks are coming off in Fairfax County government facilities.

The county announced that employees and residents will no longer have to wear a mask in county government facilities. However, the end of the mask requirement does not apply to those who work in a health care setting and other specific locations.

“Regardless of the COVID-19 community level, masking and social distancing may still be used for personal risk mitigation. The CDC recommends that individuals at high risk of complications from COVID-19 consider taking additional precautions. Those with symptoms or exposure should still get tested,” the county said in a release.

Fairfax County made the decision to remove the mandate based on a new metric tool from the CDC, which focuses data on hospital bed use, admissions and total number of COVID cases in the area.

According to these new metrics, the county has a “low” level of community impact.

“Knowing the covid-19 community level in your area will help you know what you need to do at different points to help protect yourself and your loved ones, and how we can keep hospitals and health systems strong,” said Greta Massetti, deputy incident manager with the CDC COVID-19 Response.

The end to the mask mandate is effective immediately.