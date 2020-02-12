Marymount’s DACA students share their stories of immigration

DACA students are immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and are eligible for a work permit in the U.S.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday morning students and faculty at Marymount University heard from a panel of DACA students who shared their stories of immigrating to the United States as part of the school’s annual Ethics Week.

DACA students are immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and are eligible for a work permit in the U.S. This is the first year Marymount has partnered with thedream.us to offer a special scholarship for Dreamers, who are ineligible for federal student loans.

Veronica Olivera emigrated from Bolivia. While it was difficult to share her story, Olivera says it’s important to talk about it. “It’s important because there are many people that are still coming to the U.S. They are coming. So we need to change our laws.”

Marymount is one of 70 colleges and universities in the U.S. that partners with thedream.us for such scholarships.