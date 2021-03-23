Marymount University’s senior nursing students are helping Arlington County vaccinate against COVID-19

“Some people have been skeptical about the symptoms. Some people are definitely anxious,” said student Chad Helig (right). “And so part of our job is to not only vaccinate but help educate people that are getting the vaccine.”

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — With the help of volunteers, Arlington County is vaccinating about 1,000 people against COVID-19 every day. Arlington County Public Health’s public information officer Cara O’Donnell says they won’t be slowing down any time soon, so the county agreed to welcome Marymount University’s senior nursing students to help.

O’Donnell says at the start of vaccine rollout, Arlington County had one of the highest COVID vaccine acceptance rates in the country. Over 93% of Arlingtonians expressed interest in being inoculated, so the county needed all the help it could get.

The nursing students are about six weeks away from graduation. “This is something they have done hundreds of times. They have been well trained by our staff and they are a very important part of the vaccination effort here in Arlington County,” O’Donnell said.

“Some people have been skeptical about the symptoms. Some people are definitely anxious,” said student Chad Helig. “And so part of our job is to not only vaccinate but help educate people that are getting the vaccine.”

Hannah Lee says it’s a relief to finally be a part of the action after months of watching frontline workers battle the coronavirus from the sidelines. “I think at first it was pretty hard for me because I felt like I wanted to be a part of it because I was a nursing student and not a nurse,” she said, “and so I felt like everyone was saying, ‘Nurses are the heroes,’ but for me it was like, ‘I don’t feel like a hero because I’m not in the front lines.’”

And a great reward for the students who have had quite the year: Lee says the graduation commencement will be in-person.