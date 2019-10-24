Marymount University to award scholarships to Girl Scout Gold Award recipients

Marymount will offer five, one-time, $3,000 scholarships for first year or transfer students.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Starting in the fall semester of 2020, Marymount University will be offering scholarships to recipients of the Girl Scouts Gold Award: the most prestigious award that a Girl Scout can earn.

“We really would like these young ladies to experience Marymount and I’m hoping that this scholarship – if they hadn’t thought of Marymount before – they’ll start looking at us now and seeing what a good fit we may be for them,” said Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Francesca Reed.

The university has partnered with Girl Scouts USA since university president Irma Becerra came on board in 2018. Reed says the university would also like to offer similar scholarships to Eagle Scouts.