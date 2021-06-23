Marymount University partners with Netflix, 2U to launch tech courses

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Marymount University announced a partnership with streaming giant Netflix to provide online courses to teach students.

Netflix and educational technology company 2U, Inc. are offering online tech boot camps in data science and engineering to all undergraduates at no cost to accepted students. The curriculum is designed to “further develop students’ industry-relevant technology skills and teach them how to apply what they’ve learned in their coursework to real-world business solutions.”

The two companies are now welcoming Hispanic-serving institutions like Marymount into the program. Marymount University is currently the only school in the D.C. region offering the courses.

“We are delighted to partner with both Netflix and 2U on this far-reaching partnership that will allow Marymount University to provide essential credentials to our students that give them a competitive advantage in the global marketplace,” Dr. Irma Becerra, President of Marymount University, said in a press release. “It’s in line with what we’ve always done – provide a practical education that allows Saints to be prepared for purposeful careers. We are excited to grow this transformational partnership in the future and make an impactful difference in the lives of our students.”

Jonathan Aberman, Dean of the College of Business, Leadership, Innovation and Technology, says the program is a life-changing opportunity for students of low-income families to learn what it takes to get hired in the field.



“2U and Netflix are partnering with certain universities around the country to provide the students who are economically or socially disadvantaged with opportunities to develop the kind of technical skills you need to be able to succeed in a highly technical media company like Netflix,” said Aberman.

Classes for the Netflix Pathways Boot Camp for the Fall 2021 semester will begin on August 24.