Marymount University partners with leaders to become stronger in technology innovation

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Marymount University is partnering with local leaders to focus more on technology innovation.

The partnership is with Capital CoLAB, which stands for Collaborative of Leaders in Academia and Business. The goal is to shape and help grow digital tech talent. Marymount University officials said this will advance students’ skills that will further qualify them in their career tracks.

Jonathan Aberman, College of Business Innovation Leadership and Technology said, “Before the pandemic, there was tens of thousands of unfilled cybersecurity jobs in our region and even today there are many unfilled technology jobs. This region is the leading technology region in the entire world, so our job as educators and community leaders is to make sure that we do everything we can to level the playing field so that every student whatever their background, whatever their economic circumstance is have the same opportunity.”

Officials said Marymount, with its main campus in Arlington, Va, and an enrollment of about 3,300 students, is well-equipped to maximize its CoLAB partnership. In Spring 2021, Marymount will launch the Digital Tech Credential program through Capital CoLAB, an effort to integrate digital and tech skills into higher education curricula with real-world applications.

The credential is earned by completing a series of courses selected by the University and is available to every enrolled student at no extra cost said according to officials. The goal is to reach 45,000 students with digital tech credentials.