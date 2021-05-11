Marymount University opens new Center for Career Development

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — From getting that first internship to writing their first cover letter, students at Marymount University can get help from the new career center, which is aiming to prepare students for the workforce come graduation time.

The brand new facility in the heart of the Ballston neighborhood in Arlington is shaking up Marymount’s career services. Director of Career Development Joseph Gebbie says the city location, situated next to multiple businesses, allows students the opportunity to network.

“Over at main campus, even thought it’s a beautiful campus, it’s more of a rural area. Here, we have the opportunity to bring our employers to campus, and show them what Marymount has to offer,” said Gebbie.

The location isn’t the only major change; the facility will now allow career education to begin freshman year, as opposed to just offering services to seniors.

“Our vision for this new center for career development is more of a four year developmental process, starting with learning the basics of career development,” said Gebbie.

The four year plan breaks down career skills by grade.

Year 1: Exploration (students learn to understand the importance of majors and the job search process)

(students learn to understand the importance of majors and the job search process) Year 2: Multi-module virtual course prepares sophomores for the job search (crafting resumes and cover letters, and finding mentors)

(crafting resumes and cover letters, and finding mentors) Year 3: Connecting employers to students (internships and major-specific career fairs)

(internships and major-specific career fairs) Year 4: Lessons for Life course offering (includes workshops on financial literacy, home ownership and leasing, etc.)

The lessons learned in the four year plan prove to be essential for when students enter the workforce. Take it from graduating senior Daniella Alexander, who says the skills she learned during her Marymount career are giving her confidence for the next steps.

“It’s a really huge thing to be prepared when you enter the career world and I think that this office is definitely going to help that in eliminating stress and preparing our students,” said Alexander.

The center is also planning to provide virtual career courses for sophomores in the coming academic year.