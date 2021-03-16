Marymount University junior honored as Newman Civic Fellow for gun violence prevention efforts

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Kaylee Tyner, a junior at Marymount University studying political science, has been announced as a member of Campus Compact’s 2021-2022 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. According to officials, she joins 212 students from 39 states, Washington, D.C. and Mexico in the year-long program for campus leaders who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally. Tyner also is working to raise awareness for gun violence prevention efforts, on- and off-campus.

Tyner said, “I just do this because if I don’t do it I feel like no one else will.”

Tyner said that a lot of times young people are ignored on a lot of social issues, and so the more young people they have dedicated towards these issues, the more change we will eventually see happen. For the past three years, Tyner has served as an executive member for TeamEnough. a youth organization that raises awareness and takes action against gun violence.



“I got inspiration from the images of Emmett Till and his death and how that kind of sparked the Civil Rights Movement. I always thought that if specifically our leaders of the country, Congress members can see what gun violence really does to someone” said Tyner.

In 2019 Tyner launched MyLastShot, reaching over 20,000 people on Twitter who shared their experiences with gun violence.

“Whether or not you’ve been directly impacted by it or a survivor of gun violence, you have personally gone through lockdowns in school and you probably know someone who has experienced gun violence or lost a loved one to gun violence,” said Tyner.

Tyner said close with friends who have experienced gun violence motivate her to keep tackling this issue.