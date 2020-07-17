Marymount University is supporting Belize’s students and protecting wildlife

Students from Belize and from the U.S. learn about each other’s countries during “interview sessions.”

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Since 2005, Todd Rimkus and other Marymount University faculty members and students have been protecting Belize’s sea turtles as part of the university’s Hawksbille Hope foundation. In 2017, Rimkus, chair of the Biology and Physical Sciences Department, met a boy named James who wanted to go to high school. High school costs $300 per year in Belize.

What started as a conservation project quickly snowballed into an effort to enroll Belize’s teenagers in high school. The foundation (and accompanying annual study abroad program) is in Gales Point: an impoverished village in Belize. James had so many siblings that it was impossible for his parents to enroll them all. Next year, James will graduate and Rimkus and his wife will be supporting his dream to go to law school.

Rimkus says James is like a son to him. “Education is a huge stepping stone for them. It takes them from going back into the community and doing fishing, farming jobs to becoming a banker.”

Hawksbill Hope sponsored two students in 2017. There were 11 others in the class. This year, it sponsored 33. The program doesn’t stop at high school funding; students are learning lifelong lessons to give back to their community. Marymount University is educating the students with beach and village cleanups, lessons about sea turtles and native plants.

Since 2017, Rimkus says he’s getting more $300 checks than ever before (when the conversation was focused on sea turtles). “It’s so different when you talk about a child’s education,” he said. “When you talk about a child’s education, it becomes something that everybody understands.”

In August, Hawksbill Hope and Marymount University will be hosting a virtual 5K to fundraise. Register here.

