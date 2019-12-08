Marymount University held a leadership conference for middle and high school students

So today were celebrating encuentro de chicas latinas its a conference that the girl scouts started 15 years ago

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Marymount University held a leadership conference to introduce Hispanic girls to girl scouts and give them life tips.

Lidia Soto-Harmon, Girl Scout Council CEO came up with this program 15 years ago to intorduce middle school and high school students to get students to finance their dreams.

A workshop was held to get them to uderstand seperating your needs from your wants, the president of the university spoke, and educational tips were given on how to save for college and the importance of building credit.

“So today we’re celebrating Encuentro de Chicas Latinas.,” said Soto-Harmon.” It’s a conference that the Girl Scouts started 15 years ago to inspire young latinas to learn about leadership, to learn about financial literacy and to become Girl Scouts which is the main thing we want them to do.”

According to the director, 90 girls participated in the event.