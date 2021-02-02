Marymount University celebrates Black History Month with new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Center

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — While Black History Month begins and ends in February, Marymount University is planning to celebrate African American and Black history all year long. The school just opened its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Center. Associate Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Tait Brooks says the space was born out of the summer’s civil rights movement and designed to be a place for “friendship, dialogue, safety, and bravery.”

This month’s events include trivia every Friday, a discussion about the book “Just Mercy” with activist Kuntrell Jackson, and a virtual luncheon with Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, who’s running for governor in Virginia.

“We have Black and brown students who identify as Black and African from all different parts of the diaspora,” said Brooks. “So we have Caribbean American students here at Marymount that also have history that they want to be recognized and celebrated year-round.”

Junior Brianna Johnson says Marymount University works hard to make its students feel included. “We have our own ethnic clubs here on campus, like our Black Student Union, who is always willing and open to doing events,” she said, “whether it’s Black student trivia or a game night, or even a soul food night in the past.”

After the insurgency at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021’s Black History Month is especially meaningful for freshman Agnes-Laure Signou. “America has been all about white supremacy for a very long time and after all that power is being shown, then follows the month of Black people being celebrated for what they fought for.”