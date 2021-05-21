Marymount University awarded Virginia Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Marymount University has been awarded an $8,000 grant from the Virginia ABC Education and Prevention to address the issue of underage drinking.

The initiative will train 50 student leaders who predominately work with first and second one year students on training for intervention procedures known, as TIPS.

According to NIAA data, the first six weeks of a student’s first year at college can be the most influential when it comes to alcohol consumption. Marymount officials said through TIPS training students will learn intervention strategies and skills to prevent alcohol-related incidents.

Anne Aichble, Senior Director of Student Transition Engagement, said, “Depression, anxiety at higher rates because of the pandemic and a lot of people use alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism, just not at Marymount but in general. Making sure we’re paying attention to both of those populations and being prepared and proactive about to help them transition back in and be successful.”

Officials said the partnership with Virginia ABC will prepare their students to succeed this upcoming year and beyond.