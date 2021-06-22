Marymount University announces permanent Dean of College of Sciences and Humanities

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Marymount University has announced the new permanent Dean for their College of Sciences and Humanities.

Dr. Marnel Niles Goins began her position as the Dean on Monday after serving as the Interim Dean for the College of Sciences and Humanities during the pandemic in 2020.

Niles Goins began her Marymount career in 2019 as the Associate Dean of the former School of Design, Arts and Humanities and Professor of Communication.

Niles Goins will be implementing new academic programs this fall, such as a “4+1” program where students can get their undergraduate and master’s degrees in English in five years.

Niles Goins says she is most excited to meet students in person.



“I’ve really had an opportunity to work well with students, and to see just how fabulous they’ve been and how they’ve adapted in the classroom. To see them ultimately face to face on campus and thriving in a different environment is something I am looking forward to,” said Niles Goins.

Prior to her position at Marymount, Niles Goins served as a Professor of Communication at California State University.