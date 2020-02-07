Marymount University announces partnership for new online programs

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Marymount University officials announced a strategic partnership with Keypath Education Thursday to offer new online programs for students.

According to Marymount University, the new online course programming with expand the Marymount curriculum to a wider national audience.

The first courses will be available for the Fall 2020 semester and will be centered on Nursing and Education. More programs are expected to be offered at a later date.

“We’re delighted about forming a partnership with an extraordinary company – one that we can collaborate with to achieve our Strategic Plan goals, such as long-term enrollment growth,” said Dr. Irma Becerra, President of Marymount University. “It’s an incredible opportunity to allow more students to benefit from the great, high-quality education that Marymount already provides.”

Marymount currently provided several online programs in areas like Business Administration, Cybersecurity and Catholic School Leadership. Administrators hope this new program will create a steady growth in enrollment by giving students the chance to take courses regardless of location.

“We are thrilled to partner with a student-centered institution like Marymount University, which has a strong commitment to quality and innovation,” added Steve Fireng, Global Chief Executive Officer of Keypath Education. “Expanded online programs within Nursing and Education will allow more students to have access to this tremendous mission-focused University.”

Keypath Education has more than 25 global partners in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia, which have enrolled students from over 70 countries combined.